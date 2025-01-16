Mamata Banerjee Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple Remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a strong stand on Thursday, publicly condemning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks equating the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with India's 'true independence'.

Highlighting her concerns, Banerjee criticized Bhagwat's suggestion that the event should be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', equating it with the nation's liberation from centuries of foreign domination.

In a stern statement delivered to media at the state secretariat Nabanna, she denounced the comment as an attempt to distort historical facts, labeling it 'anti-national' and demanding its immediate retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)