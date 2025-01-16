Mamata Banerjee Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple Remarks
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for describing the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as India's 'true independence'. She labeled it as an attempt to distort history, calling it anti-national and dangerous, urging its withdrawal.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a strong stand on Thursday, publicly condemning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks equating the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with India's 'true independence'.
Highlighting her concerns, Banerjee criticized Bhagwat's suggestion that the event should be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', equating it with the nation's liberation from centuries of foreign domination.
In a stern statement delivered to media at the state secretariat Nabanna, she denounced the comment as an attempt to distort historical facts, labeling it 'anti-national' and demanding its immediate retraction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Independence Under Threat: Chief Justice Roberts Warns of Rising Tensions
Austria Secures Energy Independence Amid Gas Transit Deal End
Arnold Ruutel: A Legacy of Leadership and Independence
Devotee Deluge: Ayodhya and Varanasi Welcomes New Year
Ayodhya Welcomes a New Year: Unprecedented Devotee Rush at Ram Mandir