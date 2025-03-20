Sweden Advocates for European Defense Independence
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson dismissed concerns about security risks in purchasing U.S. weapons but highlighted the importance of reducing Europe's dependency on American defense systems. This sentiment echoes amidst Canada's review of its fighter jet deal with Washington, prompting discussions on European defense capabilities at the EU summit.
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that purchasing U.S. weapons does not pose a security risk to the nation. However, he emphasized the need for Europe to reduce its reliance on the United States for defense equipment. This stance was echoed by Canada, which is reassessing its dependence on U.S.-manufactured fighter jets amid ongoing trade tensions.
Speaking at a European Union summit in Brussels, Kristersson clarified his position to reporters, noting Sweden's positive track record with American defense partnerships. Despite these relationships, he underscored the potential benefits of strengthening European defense industries to diminish dependency on U.S. manufacturers.
The discussions at the summit come at a time when EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged European leaders to align their support for Ukraine with actionable measures, particularly as the Trump administration explores diplomatic ties with Russia while intermittently halting intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and Canada Eye Tariff Relief
Tariff Turbulence: Canada's Economic Resurgence Threatened
UPDATE 5-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
Tension Rises as U.S. and Canada Face Off Over New Tariffs
Trump grants 1 month exemption for US automakers from new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada