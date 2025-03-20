Sweden Advocates for European Defense Independence

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that purchasing U.S. weapons does not pose a security risk to the nation. However, he emphasized the need for Europe to reduce its reliance on the United States for defense equipment. This stance was echoed by Canada, which is reassessing its dependence on U.S.-manufactured fighter jets amid ongoing trade tensions.

Speaking at a European Union summit in Brussels, Kristersson clarified his position to reporters, noting Sweden's positive track record with American defense partnerships. Despite these relationships, he underscored the potential benefits of strengthening European defense industries to diminish dependency on U.S. manufacturers.

The discussions at the summit come at a time when EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged European leaders to align their support for Ukraine with actionable measures, particularly as the Trump administration explores diplomatic ties with Russia while intermittently halting intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)