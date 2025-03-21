Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Ram Nivas, Strengthening Spiritual Ties
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announces land acquisition in Ayodhya for constructing Goa Ram Nivas, linking Goa and Ayodhya spiritually. The initiative complements the establishment of the grand Shri Ram Mandir. Gratitude is extended to the Uttar Pradesh government for their support. CM Sawant also marks his six years in office.
In a significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has revealed that the state government has acquired land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to construct Goa Ram Nivas. This move establishes a dedicated space for Goa's Shri Ramlala Virajman devotees, reinforcing the spiritual linkage between Goa and Ayodhya.
Sawant emphasized that this initiative aligns with the broader, historic movement spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards realizing a grand Shri Ram Mandir. Goa Ram Nivas is envisioned as a haven for devotees visiting Ayodhya, strengthening cultural and spiritual bonds across regions.
The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad and the state government, especially appreciating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering support. This announcement coincides with Sawant's celebration of six years in office, a milestone for which he thanked the residents of Goa.
