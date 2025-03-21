Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Ram Nivas, Strengthening Spiritual Ties

In a significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has revealed that the state government has acquired land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to construct Goa Ram Nivas. This move establishes a dedicated space for Goa's Shri Ramlala Virajman devotees, reinforcing the spiritual linkage between Goa and Ayodhya.

Sawant emphasized that this initiative aligns with the broader, historic movement spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards realizing a grand Shri Ram Mandir. Goa Ram Nivas is envisioned as a haven for devotees visiting Ayodhya, strengthening cultural and spiritual bonds across regions.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad and the state government, especially appreciating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering support. This announcement coincides with Sawant's celebration of six years in office, a milestone for which he thanked the residents of Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)