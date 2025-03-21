Left Menu

Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Ram Nivas, Strengthening Spiritual Ties

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announces land acquisition in Ayodhya for constructing Goa Ram Nivas, linking Goa and Ayodhya spiritually. The initiative complements the establishment of the grand Shri Ram Mandir. Gratitude is extended to the Uttar Pradesh government for their support. CM Sawant also marks his six years in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST
Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Ram Nivas, Strengthening Spiritual Ties
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has revealed that the state government has acquired land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to construct Goa Ram Nivas. This move establishes a dedicated space for Goa's Shri Ramlala Virajman devotees, reinforcing the spiritual linkage between Goa and Ayodhya.

Sawant emphasized that this initiative aligns with the broader, historic movement spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards realizing a grand Shri Ram Mandir. Goa Ram Nivas is envisioned as a haven for devotees visiting Ayodhya, strengthening cultural and spiritual bonds across regions.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad and the state government, especially appreciating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering support. This announcement coincides with Sawant's celebration of six years in office, a milestone for which he thanked the residents of Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025