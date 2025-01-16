BJP Reveals Strong Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced nine additional candidates for the 70-seat Delhi assembly elections on Thursday. Shikha Rai will contest against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash, while Anil Vashishth faces AAP minister Gopal Rai in Babarpur.

With this announcement, the BJP has fielded candidates for 68 out of 70 seats, leaving two potential slots for allied parties. The party is mounting an aggressive campaign to end the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ten-year governance in Delhi as city voters head to the polls on February 5.

The counting of votes is slated for February 8, marking a pivotal moment as the BJP seeks a shift in power within India's capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)