Denmark's Diplomatic Push: Navigating Greenland Tensions

In response to provocative remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen convened a pivotal meeting with business leaders. Trump recently suggested the necessity of U.S. control over Greenland, hinting at possible economic measures against Denmark if it resisted.

Frederiksen, during a 45-minute discussion with Trump, reinforced Greenland's right to self-determination and Denmark's readiness to bolster Arctic security cooperation. She highlighted the significant contributions of Danish firms to the U.S. economy and the shared interest in enhancing transatlantic trade.

The meeting will include figures such as Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, reflecting Denmark's intent on maintaining constructive dialogue amid geopolitical tensions. Trade and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov emphasized the role of collaboration during these strained times.

