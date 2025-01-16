Left Menu

Jimmy Lai: Trial of Democracy Defender or Political Pawn?

Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai is on trial for colluding with foreign powers. Charged under China's national security law, Lai denies allegations of endangering China's security. The trial has drawn international criticism for its perceived political motives amid China's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:11 IST
Hong Kong's pro-democracy figure, Jimmy Lai, found himself in court on charges of colluding with foreign powers. Accusations include involvement in a 'project' to bolster Taiwan-U.S. communication under President Trump, which Lai denied. Conviction under the national security law could lead to life imprisonment.

Lai, the mind behind the now-defunct Apple Daily, rejected claims of engaging in activities endangering China's national security. Held in solitary since December 2020, his case represents a divisive chapter in the battle for democratic rights in Hong Kong.

The trial, condemned by the U.S. and British governments as politically motivated, draws criticism for China's approach to governance in the autonomous region. Prosecutors allege Lai engaged in covert diplomacy in Taiwan, accusations he has consistently denied.

