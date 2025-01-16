Left Menu

Polish PM's Explosive Allegation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has alleged that Russia planned acts of terrorism targeting Poland and other nations. The assertion follows discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and involves parcels that exploded at European logistics depots. Russia's Kremlin has called these claims unsubstantiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:38 IST
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic escalation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of planning 'acts of terrorism' targeting Poland and other countries. The assertion was made following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Tusk's comments are believed to refer to recent incidents where parcels exploded at logistics depots across Europe. Western security officials have suggested these might be preliminary attempts for a larger plot involving cargo flights to the United States.

The Kremlin has swiftly denied the allegations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Tusk's accusations as 'absolutely unsubstantiated', emphasizing Poland's history of making similar claims. The diplomatic tension highlights ongoing geopolitical strains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

