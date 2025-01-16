Polish PM's Explosive Allegation

In a significant diplomatic escalation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of planning 'acts of terrorism' targeting Poland and other countries. The assertion was made following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Tusk's comments are believed to refer to recent incidents where parcels exploded at logistics depots across Europe. Western security officials have suggested these might be preliminary attempts for a larger plot involving cargo flights to the United States.

The Kremlin has swiftly denied the allegations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Tusk's accusations as 'absolutely unsubstantiated', emphasizing Poland's history of making similar claims. The diplomatic tension highlights ongoing geopolitical strains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)