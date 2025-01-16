Assam BJP Presidency: Countdown to the Unveiling

As the suspense builds in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the new state BJP president's name will be revealed by Thursday evening at 7 PM. This announcement comes amid heightened interest as the current president, Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita, who took charge in June 2021, prepares to step down.

Sarma noted that the next state president will not contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, keeping specific details under wraps. Meanwhile, the BJP's state spokesperson, Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral, mentioned that the nomination filing process will finalize at 7 PM, setting the stage for the party's decision.

With party in-charge Harish Dwivedi overseeing the process, a decision is anticipated soon. Central leaders like Sambit Patra and Sunil Bansal have already arrived, while Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to arrive as the central observer, tasked with ensuring a smooth election process. Even if a sole candidate emerges, the official announcement will follow on Friday.

