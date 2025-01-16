Left Menu

From Poverty to Power: Modi's Vision for India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming his impoverished background into a drive for societal welfare. During a visit to Modi's hometown Vadnagar, Shah highlighted Modi's efforts in providing essential services to millions, reducing poverty, and enhancing educational outcomes.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:34 IST
In a heartfelt address in Vadnagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for channeling his challenging childhood into a quest for public welfare. Speaking at an event, Shah highlighted Modi's efforts to improve the lives of millions of impoverished Indians through various welfare initiatives since taking office in 2014.

Shah noted the transformative impact of Modi's policies on education, sanitation, and access to essential services like electricity and water, illustrating his commitment to eradicate poverty. The Union Minister inaugurated key projects in Vadnagar, including a revamped school and an experiential museum, celebrating Modi's dedication to education and cultural heritage.

Reflecting on Modi's early political vision, Shah credited his leadership for India's cultural revival and assertive foreign policy. From the construction of the Ram Temple to the abrogation of Article 370, Modi, according to Shah, realized longstanding national objectives through decisive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

