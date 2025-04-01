Left Menu

Controversy Over Renaming Places in Uttarakhand: Political Drama or Cultural Revival?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's decision to rename over a dozen places has sparked controversy. The Congress accuses him of diverting attention from his failures, while the BJP supports the move as culturally significant. The renaming honors Hindu deities and historical figures, reflecting public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:52 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a move fraught with controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the renaming of more than a dozen places in the state, a decision hailed as 'historic' by the BJP but criticized by Congress as a distraction from government failures.

Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat lambasted the decision, labeling it a 'drama' intended to divert public focus from the ruling party's lack of achievements. 'The period has been one of failures,' Rawat declared, emphasizing that the BJP lacks significant accomplishments to showcase.

According to Dhami, the new names will draw inspiration from Hindu deities and leaders of historical importance. However, this initiative has also been met with skepticism, as critics argue it may overshadow pressing state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

