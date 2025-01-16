Vote and Save: Delhi's Markets Offer Election Day Discounts!

As Delhi gears up for its Assembly elections, an innovative incentive aims to boost voter turnout. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced discounts in over 50 city markets for individuals casting their votes on February 5, solidifying a unique relationship between civic participation and local commerce.

According to CTI Chairperson Brijesh Goyal, voters partaking in the elections will be eligible for discounts on February 6. Notably, discounts ranging from 20% to 25% are set to be offered in hotels and guest houses, providing further encouragement for civic engagement during a busy wedding season.

Market associations citywide are collaborating on this initiative. Nehru Place Market offers a 10% discount on electronics, Kamla Nagar Market a 15% reduction, Khari Baoli a 5% markdown, and Dariba Jewelers a 1% on precious metals. Hotels join the campaign with a 20% room booking discount, according to Pawan Mittal of Delhi Hotel Mahasangh.

