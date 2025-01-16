Left Menu

AfD Co-Leader to Attend Trump Inauguration Amid Controversy

Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The move continues the AfD's controversial ties with Trump allies and raises concerns about influence on European politics before the German elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:49 IST
AfD Co-Leader to Attend Trump Inauguration Amid Controversy
Inauguration
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tino Chrupalla, a co-leader of Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), has accepted an invitation to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. This comes as Germany braces for an upcoming federal election.

The invitation follows an endorsement from Trump ally Elon Musk, as well as a recent discussion between Chrupalla's co-leader, Alice Weidel, and Musk on social media platform X, raising concerns about U.S. influence over European politics. Despite the AfD's growing popularity, mainstream German parties refuse to collaborate with the group due to its right-wing extremist links, monitored by security services.

Commenting on the invitation, Chrupalla stated that attending Trump's inauguration demonstrates the AfD's interest-led policies and commitment to being a robust partner in Europe. While Trump has extended invitations to multiple foreign leaders—a rare move due to security reasons—Germany's official representative will be its ambassador to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025