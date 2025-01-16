Left Menu

BJP Fields Strong Contenders in Delhi Assembly Race

The BJP announced nine more candidates for Delhi's assembly elections, with significant focus on key constituencies such as Greater Kailash and Babarpur. Amid resistance from party workers in Burari, where JD(U) is contesting, the BJP aims to break AAP’s stronghold in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:59 IST
BJP Fields Strong Contenders in Delhi Assembly Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled nine additional candidates for the upcoming elections to Delhi's 70-member assembly. Among these, Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth will contest from the key constituencies of Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

This move follows the party's strategy to challenge prominent AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai. The BJP's announcement now brings its total candidates to 68, as the party aggressively targets AAP, which holds the outgoing assembly's nine seats.

Internal tensions surfaced with BJP's ally JD(U) appointing Shailendra Kumar for Burari, drawing ire from BJP loyalists who oppose ceding their ground. The BJP remains steadfast, fielding experience-backed leaders across constituencies, as it aims to topple AAP's decade-long dominance in the city's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025