BJP Fields Strong Contenders in Delhi Assembly Race

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled nine additional candidates for the upcoming elections to Delhi's 70-member assembly. Among these, Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth will contest from the key constituencies of Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

This move follows the party's strategy to challenge prominent AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai. The BJP's announcement now brings its total candidates to 68, as the party aggressively targets AAP, which holds the outgoing assembly's nine seats.

Internal tensions surfaced with BJP's ally JD(U) appointing Shailendra Kumar for Burari, drawing ire from BJP loyalists who oppose ceding their ground. The BJP remains steadfast, fielding experience-backed leaders across constituencies, as it aims to topple AAP's decade-long dominance in the city's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)