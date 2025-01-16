Biden's Farewell: A Legacy Overshadowed

President Joe Biden issued a stark warning about the formation of an oligarchy in the United States during his final Oval Office speech, as he prepares to hand over power to Donald Trump next week. Biden emphasized the concentration of wealth and power as major threats to democracy.

In his address, Biden highlighted the role of the 'tech industrial complex' in spreading misinformation and disinformation, undermining the free press. Although his administration pursued goals such as economic recovery and tackling climate change, Biden's legacy faces challenges with Trump's return.

Biden's efforts to bolster democratic values and address wealth inequality are now at risk, as the Republican president-elect Trump vows to reverse many Democratic policies. Biden's tenure is marked by achievements in foreign policy but overshadowed by internal divisions and his controversial decision to run again.

