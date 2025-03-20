Uniting for Legacy: Himalayan Buddhist Council's First Assembly

The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) is set to host its inaugural General Assembly at New Delhi's India International Centre on March 21 and 22. This landmark event will convene 120 Buddhist delegates from various Himalayan states, united in their commitment to vital discussions on safeguarding the philosophies and practices of Buddhism, particularly the esteemed Nalanda tradition.

Over two days, participants will tackle the pressing challenges confronting the Nalanda tradition in today's fast-evolving world. Key issues, including the impact of modernization, globalization, and socio-political changes on the preservation of these sacred teachings, will be methodically explored. The assembly's objective is to devise actionable strategies and foster collaboration to ensure these traditions thrive for future generations.

The IHCNBT has positioned itself as a pivotal body in protecting the Himalayan Buddhist heritage, covering regions from the Western Himalayas in Ladakh and Uttarakhand to the Eastern Himalayas in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Through festivals, workshops, and educational programs, the Council now bridges local communities with their Buddhist roots, also promoting interfaith dialogue and cooperating with governmental and international organizations to uphold this cultural legacy.

