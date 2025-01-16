Left Menu

Controversy Over RSS Chief's Comments: Singh Demands Apology

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for stating that India achieved true independence with the consecration of the Ram Temple. Singh accused Bhagwat of dishonoring freedom fighters and demanded an apology. The debate underscores divergent views on India's historical narrative and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:02 IST
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat following controversial remarks about India's independence. Singh condemned Bhagwat's assertion that India attained 'true independence' with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year, saying it disrespects revered martyrs like Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Singh urged Bhagwat to apologize, accusing the RSS of historically opposing India's freedom movement and aligning with the British Raj. He emphasized that the comments insult those who fought against colonial rule. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister highlighted the role of freedom fighters and pointed out the alleged support the RSS gave to colonial powers.

The remarks occurred as RSS celebrated a year since the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagwat's statements emphasized awakening the 'self' of Bharat, sparking a broader debate on the fundamental principles of India's independence narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

