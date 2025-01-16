Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bolsonaro's Passport Request

Brazil's Supreme Court has rejected a request from former President Jair Bolsonaro to have his passport returned. Bolsonaro, facing criminal charges for coup plotting, sought to travel to the U.S. for Donald Trump's inauguration. His passport was retained since February 2024 by court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:33 IST
  • Brazil

In a pivotal decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has declined former President Jair Bolsonaro's plea to retrieve his passport, preventing him from traveling to the United States to witness President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Bolsonaro, embroiled in legal troubles with accusations of plotting a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat, faced a significant setback with this ruling.

The passport had been in court custody since February 2024 at the behest of Brazil's highest judicial body, further complicating Bolsonaro's ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

