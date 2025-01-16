Supreme Court Denies Bolsonaro's Passport Request

In a pivotal decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has declined former President Jair Bolsonaro's plea to retrieve his passport, preventing him from traveling to the United States to witness President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Bolsonaro, embroiled in legal troubles with accusations of plotting a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat, faced a significant setback with this ruling.

The passport had been in court custody since February 2024 at the behest of Brazil's highest judicial body, further complicating Bolsonaro's ambitions.

