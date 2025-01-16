Left Menu

Rick Crawford Poised to Lead House Intelligence Committee

Mike Johnson is expected to appoint Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford to replace Ohio's Mike Turner as chair of the House Intelligence Committee. This move is purportedly not influenced by President-elect Trump. Crawford, a veteran of the committee, will bring fresh leadership in intelligence briefing circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:59 IST
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to appoint Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford as the new chair of the House Intelligence Committee. This decision follows the removal of Ohio Representative Mike Turner, who held the position for nearly two years, according to U.S. media reports on Thursday.

Johnson's decision to replace Turner was motivated by a need for change within key congressional positions, not by pressure from President-elect Donald Trump. Rick Crawford, a seasoned member of the intelligence committee, is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the role, as reported by Politico citing unnamed sources.

As of now, there has been no official comment from representatives for either Johnson or Crawford regarding the anticipated appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

