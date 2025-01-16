Rick Crawford Poised to Lead House Intelligence Committee

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to appoint Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford as the new chair of the House Intelligence Committee. This decision follows the removal of Ohio Representative Mike Turner, who held the position for nearly two years, according to U.S. media reports on Thursday.

Johnson's decision to replace Turner was motivated by a need for change within key congressional positions, not by pressure from President-elect Donald Trump. Rick Crawford, a seasoned member of the intelligence committee, is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the role, as reported by Politico citing unnamed sources.

As of now, there has been no official comment from representatives for either Johnson or Crawford regarding the anticipated appointment.

