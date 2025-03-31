West Indies Cricket Embraces Leadership Changes Ahead of Crucial Season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a series of leadership changes across formats as the West Indies Senior Men's team prepares for a pivotal home season. As the team embarks on a new ICC World Test Championship cycle, Kraigg Brathwaite officially steps down as Test captain, having previously indicated his intentions to the CWI leadership.

Brathwaite's tenure as Test captain, commencing in March 2021, was marked by remarkable achievements, including a historic Test victory against Australia in 2024. Under his leadership, the team also secured victories over Pakistan and England, earning Brathwaite widespread acclaim. A new Test captain will be appointed shortly.

In a parallel development, the white-ball team enters a new chapter with Shai Hope taking over the T20I captaincy from Rovman Powell. Powell led the team to a resurgence in T20 cricket, achieving notable series wins. CWI extends its gratitude to both Brathwaite and Powell for their exemplary leadership and contributions to West Indies cricket. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)