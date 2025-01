Iraq's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Regional Turmoil

Iraq is urging powerful armed factions, historically opposed to U.S. forces and hostile towards Israel, to either disarm or integrate into the state's official security forces, according to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

This diplomatic effort is set against a backdrop of significant Middle Eastern shifts, including the weakening of Iran's allies in Gaza and Lebanon, alongside Syria's political turmoil. The forthcoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump is anticipated to escalate pressure on Tehran, which has historically supported various political entities and militias within Iraq.

While some Baghdad authorities fear that Iraq might face similar upheaval, Hussein expressed confidence in maintaining stability. The Iraqi government is engaged in delicate negotiations to manage these factions, simultaneously balancing relations with Washington and Tehran, amid ongoing discussions about regional security and Syria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)