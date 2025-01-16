Trump's Treasury Pick Eyes Carbon Tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump's appointee for U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, revealed on Thursday his interest in potentially establishing tariffs on carbon emissions while speaking to U.S. senators.

Bessent addressed the Senate Finance Committee, stating, "It's a very interesting idea that could be part of an entire tariff program." He added, "President Trump hasn't taken office yet but if confirmed, I look forward to working with them on various strategies, some that could be specifically aimed for carbon."

Bessent further noted that other tariffs could target diverse trade practices, highlighting his broad approach towards economic strategies.

