Bayrou's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote amidst Political Instability in France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou managed to keep his new minority government afloat as a no-confidence motion brought by the hard left was defeated in parliament on Thursday. The motion failed to garner the necessary support from the centre-left Socialist Party.

The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, had already declared it wouldn't back the motion, ensuring that President Emmanuel Macron's government would continue without relying solely on the far-right. However, Bayrou's administration remains fragile as it navigates potential hurdles in passing the critical 2025 budget, an issue that led to his predecessor Michel Barnier's fall from power.

In a bid to gain the Socialist Party's support, Bayrou outlined new concessions in a letter, pledging increased healthcare spending and retaining previously considered cuts to state services. Despite surviving the immediate threat, Bayrou still faces significant political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)