Left Menu

Cuba's Surprising Move: Amnesty or Political Shift?

Cuba began releasing prisoners from the 2021 protests following an arrangement with the Catholic Church and U.S. administration's decision to relax sanctions. While some Cuban prisoners were freed, they remain on parole. The move signifies a pivotal moment in U.S.-Cuba relations amidst ongoing political scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:00 IST
Cuba's Surprising Move: Amnesty or Political Shift?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Cuba initiated the release of prisoners tied to the 2021 anti-government protests. This development aligns with a deal with the Catholic Church and follows the U.S. decision to ease sanctions, signalling a potential thaw in U.S.-Cuba ties.

As U.S. President Joe Biden reversed Trump-era policies, including removing Cuba from a terrorist sponsor blacklist, Cuban officials announced the gradual release of 553 prisoners. Among the released is Dariel Cruz Garcia, who spoke of the intrigue surrounding his release.

Despite the release, Cuban authorities stress that this is not an amnesty. Prisoners like Cruz Garcia will be monitored for compliance with parole terms. This release echoes Cuba's ongoing socio-political challenges, as seen in the historic 2021 protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025