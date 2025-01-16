Independence of Federal Reserve Defended by Treasury Nominee

Scott Bessent, President Trump's nominee for U.S. Treasury Secretary, made a strong case for the Federal Reserve's independence at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. He told the committee that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's monetary policy-setting body, should remain free from outside influence.

Addressing concerns about President Trump's stance, Bessent stated, "President Trump is going to make his views known," but emphasized that the notion of Trump directly influencing the Fed's decisions is "highly inaccurate." Bessent underscored the importance of keeping monetary policy discussions independent.

The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between political authorities and the central bank, as the Fed's autonomy in managing interest rates remains a crucial aspect of its function. The finance community continues to watch these developments closely.

