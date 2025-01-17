India and Singapore Elevate Ties for a Brighter Future
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Singapore as a pivotal element in India's Act East policy, emphasizing the deepening bilateral partnership. During Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's visit, both leaders recognized the strengthened ties as beneficial for both nations. The comprehensive strategic partnership now spans various sectors, fostering both growth and cooperation.
President Droupadi Murmu has recognized Singapore as a cornerstone of India's Act East policy, emphasizing that closer ties between the two nations could yield significant advantages for their citizens.
Welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu cited a long-lasting tradition of friendship based on trust, mutual respect, and cooperation in various sectors, noting the recent momentum in bilateral relations.
Both leaders foresee immense benefits arising from the partnership as India edges closer to becoming the world's third-largest economy. Notably, they unveiled a logo celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations and announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with cross-sector ministerial dialogues, from digitalization to sustainability.
