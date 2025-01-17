U.S. Sanctions Escalate Sudan's Political Turmoil

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as part of its strategy to pressure an end to a conflict that has ravaged the nation. Burhan is accused of opting for war over peace negotiations, resulting in thousands of deaths and millions displaced.

The U.S. Treasury Department's move comes a week after similar measures were levied against Burhan's adversary, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. These sanctions reflect Washington's stance of neutrality, highlighting significant human rights abuses carried out by both factions since the outbreak of the civil war in April 2023.

Additionally, the U.S. targeted individuals and companies supplying weapons to the Sudanese army. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets and restrict American engagement with these entities. Despite some advances in humanitarian efforts credited to U.S. diplomacy, the conflict persists without resolution, marking a period of dire humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)