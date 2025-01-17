Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Escalate Sudan's Political Turmoil

The United States imposed sanctions on Sudan's leader, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, for war tactics and civilian attacks. Similar actions were taken against his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The sanctions aim to pressure an end to the conflict that has devastated Sudan since April 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:47 IST
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Sudan's Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as part of its strategy to pressure an end to a conflict that has ravaged the nation. Burhan is accused of opting for war over peace negotiations, resulting in thousands of deaths and millions displaced.

The U.S. Treasury Department's move comes a week after similar measures were levied against Burhan's adversary, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. These sanctions reflect Washington's stance of neutrality, highlighting significant human rights abuses carried out by both factions since the outbreak of the civil war in April 2023.

Additionally, the U.S. targeted individuals and companies supplying weapons to the Sudanese army. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets and restrict American engagement with these entities. Despite some advances in humanitarian efforts credited to U.S. diplomacy, the conflict persists without resolution, marking a period of dire humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025