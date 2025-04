In a significant escalation, Russia's defense ministry reported that Ukraine intensified its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, targeting 14 installations within 24 hours, despite a cessation agreement facilitated by the United States.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Ukrainian forces have launched increased drone and artillery assaults on energy facilities across several Russian regions, causing notable damage. While Kyiv has withheld official comments, accusations from Moscow highlight a continuing cycle of retaliatory actions.

The recent hostilities dent a short-lived moratorium agreed upon by both nations last month, aimed at halting attacks on energy infrastructures. Allegations of pact violations by both parties echo the strained attempts by the U.S. administration for diplomatic resolution. Meanwhile, a separate Ukrainian drone attack hit an optical fibre plant in Saransk, and a Russian strike resulted in casualties in Kryvyi Rih.

