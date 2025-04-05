Kerala's Communal Conflict: Waqf Bill Controversy and BJP's Alleged Divide and Rule Tactics
Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman accuses BJP of fomenting communal tension between Muslims and Christians in Munambam. Residents allege illegal land claims by the Waqf Board. The recent Waqf Bill is said not to impact the state. LDF promises minority protection while BJP pledges land rights support.
Kerala Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf, V Abdurahiman, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting communal rifts between Muslims and Christians in Munambam, Ernakulam district.
Residents in Cherai and Munambam allege illegal land acquisition attempts by the Waqf Board, despite holding valid documents. The minister assures that the recent Waqf Bill changes will not affect the state.
As controversy simmers over land disputes, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticizes the BJP for alleged political maneuvering and asserts the state's ability to resolve the issue swiftly.
