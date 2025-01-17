Billionaire Power Play: Oligarchs on the Inauguration Stage
President Joe Biden warns of a tech billionaire-driven oligarchy as Donald Trump's second inauguration brings together the world's wealthiest. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, with their significant government contracts, symbolize the unprecedented influence of the mega-rich on U.S. politics.
President Biden has sounded a stern warning against an emerging 'oligarchy' of tech billionaires as Donald Trump prepares for his second presidential inauguration.
At this event, prominent figures including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, will take up seats on the dais, showcasing their unparalleled wealth and influence.
This unprecedented billionaire presence in national politics underscores the direct role they play in shaping the new administration.
