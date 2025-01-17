Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Lifesaving U.S. HIV/AIDS Program

The U.S. HIV/AIDS aid program, PEPFAR, faces scrutiny after reports of illegal abortions by nurses in Mozambique. Despite legal abortion there, PEPFAR's rules against U.S. funds for abortions have been allegedly breached, raising bipartisan tensions and threatening future funding for lifesaving efforts worldwide.

Updated: 17-01-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:19 IST
The U.S. flagship aid program, PEPFAR, renowned for combating HIV/AIDS, has come under fire following revelations that four nurses in Mozambique performed abortions, contrary to program guidelines. PEPFAR, operating under U.S. restrictions, prohibits its funds being used for abortion-related activities.

An investigation, prompted by compliance checks, found that 21 abortions had been performed since 2021. U.S. officials presented these findings to Congress, emphasizing the need for transparency and reiterating that further compliance measures are being implemented to prevent future violations.

This revelation has intensified bipartisan disputes, with some Republicans alleging misuse of funds for abortions without evidence. As debate continues, the program's future hangs in the balance, threatening global health efforts which have saved millions of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

