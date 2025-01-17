Left Menu

Delayed Peace: Ceasefire Hangs in Balance Amidst Continued Conflict

Israel has delayed approval of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza. Despite continued airstrikes, the U.S. anticipates the deal's implementation soon. The agreement involves freeing hostages and exchanging prisoners. However, internal Israeli divisions and demands from Hamas pose obstacles to the ceasefire's finalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-tension development, Israel postponed its endorsement of a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, even as the United States anticipates the deal's activation this weekend.

The delay coincides with continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which, according to Palestinian reports, resulted in at least 86 fatalities the day after the ceasefire's announcement. Blame falls on Hamas for hindering the agreement's progress, with Israeli media indicating a potential cabinet vote on Friday or Saturday.

Nevertheless, the White House, via spokesperson John Kirby, expressed confidence that the deal remains unthreatened. Meanwhile, negotiations continue over prisoner exchanges, managed by U.S. diplomacy involving Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

