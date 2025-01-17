Left Menu

BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh distributed copies of the Constitution to sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela, under the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' campaign. This initiative aims to celebrate 75 years of the Indian Constitution and honor Dalits. Political narratives focused on unity and caste harmony underlie the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST
BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has launched a new campaign that honors the Constitution and targets Dalit communities at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Copies of the Constitution were distributed to sanitation workers as part of the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,' a national initiative celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra emphasized the campaign's objective to uplift groups previously used as political vote banks by other parties. Mishra highlighted the significance of the Kumbh Mela as a 'celebration of unity,' a concept enshrined in the Constitution and allegedly neglected by rival political forces.

This initiative coincides with the opposition's criticism of the BJP's stance on constitutional amendments and the Samajwadi Party's tribute to its late leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, at the Kumbh. The event also sees a convergence of other political activities, from the Congress rally to the BSP's focus on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, reflecting a broader struggle for caste-based inclusion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025