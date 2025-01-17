BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has launched a new campaign that honors the Constitution and targets Dalit communities at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Copies of the Constitution were distributed to sanitation workers as part of the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,' a national initiative celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra emphasized the campaign's objective to uplift groups previously used as political vote banks by other parties. Mishra highlighted the significance of the Kumbh Mela as a 'celebration of unity,' a concept enshrined in the Constitution and allegedly neglected by rival political forces.

This initiative coincides with the opposition's criticism of the BJP's stance on constitutional amendments and the Samajwadi Party's tribute to its late leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, at the Kumbh. The event also sees a convergence of other political activities, from the Congress rally to the BSP's focus on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, reflecting a broader struggle for caste-based inclusion and unity.

