Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Revitalizing Lebanon's Future

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Lebanon on Friday, marking his first trip there since 2020. The visit aims to accelerate the formation of a functional government capable of implementing necessary reforms for the country's recovery.

Paris has been pivotal in brokering a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, which allowed the establishment of Lebanon's new president and prime minister. However, France's historical ties with Lebanon have faced recent challenges. Macron previously engaged heavily in the country without successful reforms after the devastating Beirut port explosion.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the positive socio-political shift in Lebanon, hoping for decisive actions from the new executive. Macron, coordinating with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, aims to foster structural reforms and reinforce Lebanon's Armed Forces, expecting Riyadh's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)