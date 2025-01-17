Forging Alliances: Russia and Iran's Strategic Partnership

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to formalize a new 'comprehensive strategic partnership' pact between Moscow and Tehran. According to the Kremlin, this agreement seeks to enhance cooperation on multiple fronts, symbolizing a significant milestone in Russian-Iranian relations.

Historically, Russia and Iran have had a tumultuous relationship, marked by wars and shifting alliances. Yet, in recent decades, the two nations have forged stronger ties, particularly in defense and trade. Notably, Russia played a crucial role in Iran's nuclear energy development and supported it politically after the U.S. backed out of the 2015 nuclear accord.

As allies in the Syrian civil war, Russia and Iran collaborated to reinforce Bashar Assad's regime, although their efforts failed to prevent recent setbacks. The two countries' strategic partnership is aimed at bolstering Iran's economy and defense capabilities, despite facing various geopolitical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)