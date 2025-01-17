Left Menu

Political Alliances in Turmoil: Samajwadi Party's Shift Creates Rifts

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla targets Congress, dubbing its ties with Samajwadi Party as a 'situationship'. Samajwadi Party supports AAP in Delhi, sidelining Congress, igniting alliance dissent. Rahul Gandhi faces internal opposition. The Delhi assembly polls on February 5 highlight shifting political dynamics amidst strained alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:08 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday launched an attack on the Congress party, describing its partnership with the Samajwadi Party as a 'situationship'. This came after the Samajwadi Party sought Congress' assistance in Milkipur, yet chose to align with AAP in Delhi, sidelining the Congress.

Poonawalla asserted that the INDIA alliance, despite appearing united in pictures, lacks genuine coherence. He went further to suggest that Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is perceived as burdensome within the alliance, with defection in alliances reflecting a vote of no-confidence.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav justified the decision to support AAP over Congress in Delhi, citing AAP's strength in the region. He emphasized the united goal to defeat BJP, a common objective among the INDIA bloc. The Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with parties finalizing candidates and strategies, unfolds amidst these shifting political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

