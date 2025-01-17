Controversy Ignites Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

In the wake of escalating protests against Kangana Ranaut's latest film 'Emergency', Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has expressed concern over its content, stating that the film distorts historical facts which could disrupt communal harmony in the country. He emphasized that fictional elements in such movies often overshadow truth, making them controversial.

Warring pointed to past films like 'Udta Punjab', suggesting filmmakers include sensational elements to ensure box office success. He urged both the government and the censor board to scrutinize such films more closely to prevent misinformation that could offend and divide communities.

Simultaneously, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has staged protests arguing that 'Emergency' distorts Sikh history, particularly events from 1984. Despite their efforts and concerns raised with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the film was cleared for release, prompting SGPC to further protest. Supported by local farmers, these demonstrations have attracted significant police presence outside cinemas in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)