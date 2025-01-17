Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

Amid protests, Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes Kangana Ranuat's film 'Emergency' for distorting facts about Sikh history, urging government and censor board intervention. SGPC protests depict a disapproval of the censor board's approval, fearing disruption to Punjab's peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:23 IST
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating protests against Kangana Ranaut's latest film 'Emergency', Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has expressed concern over its content, stating that the film distorts historical facts which could disrupt communal harmony in the country. He emphasized that fictional elements in such movies often overshadow truth, making them controversial.

Warring pointed to past films like 'Udta Punjab', suggesting filmmakers include sensational elements to ensure box office success. He urged both the government and the censor board to scrutinize such films more closely to prevent misinformation that could offend and divide communities.

Simultaneously, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has staged protests arguing that 'Emergency' distorts Sikh history, particularly events from 1984. Despite their efforts and concerns raised with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the film was cleared for release, prompting SGPC to further protest. Supported by local farmers, these demonstrations have attracted significant police presence outside cinemas in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

