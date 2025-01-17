Left Menu

China Plans to Resume Group Tours to Taiwan Amidst Political Friction

China's tourism ministry has announced intentions to restart group tours to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian, signaling a potential thaw in cross-strait relations. Tensions have persisted over China's territorial claims over Taiwan, but both sides express a willingness for renewed people-to-people exchanges. The exact date of resumption remains unspecified.

Updated: 17-01-2025 12:31 IST
China Plans to Resume Group Tours to Taiwan Amidst Political Friction
China's tourism ministry revealed plans on Friday to resume group tours to Taiwan originating from Shanghai and Fujian province. This initiative, embraced by Taipei, aims to mend strained relations.

Since the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Taiwan have disputed the timing and conditions for resuming Chinese tourist visits. This disagreement has fueled ongoing geopolitical tensions, with Taipei firmly rejecting Beijing's territorial claims. Both governments have accused each other of hindering post-pandemic travel restoration.

Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, expressed a desire for increased exchanges at a New Year's news conference, questioning Beijing's reciprocation of goodwill as the tourism block persisted. China's tourism ministry hinted at imminent tour resumptions but didn't specify a timeline, advocating for normalized exchanges and increased camaraderie across the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

