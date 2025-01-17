Ceasefire Deal Faces Delay Amid Gaza Airstrikes
The Israeli cabinet is set to finalize a ceasefire deal with Hamas, but intense Gaza airstrikes and political opposition threaten delays. Despite hardliner resistance, a majority backs the agreement. Humanitarian aid and hostage exchanges are anticipated as part of the deal's implementation.
The Israeli cabinet is expected to give final approval to a ceasefire deal with Hamas amidst ongoing airstrikes in Gaza and political opposition, raising concerns over potential delays. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday.
Despite the agreement being on track, according to Washington, hardliners in Netanyahu's coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to quit, arguing the deal equates to capitulation. Nonetheless, the majority of ministers are expected to support the deal.
The ceasefire, if ratified, will halt hostilities in heavily urbanized Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also aims to pave the way for increased humanitarian aid and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Netanyahu
- hostages
- airstrikes
- deal
- opposition
- aid
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
Escalation in Gaza: Airstrikes and Rising Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza and Al Jazeera Ban
Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zones Amid Ongoing Conflict
Deadly Airstrikes Rock Gaza: Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis