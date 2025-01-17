Ceasefire Deal Faces Delay Amid Gaza Airstrikes

The Israeli cabinet is expected to give final approval to a ceasefire deal with Hamas amidst ongoing airstrikes in Gaza and political opposition, raising concerns over potential delays. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday.

Despite the agreement being on track, according to Washington, hardliners in Netanyahu's coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to quit, arguing the deal equates to capitulation. Nonetheless, the majority of ministers are expected to support the deal.

The ceasefire, if ratified, will halt hostilities in heavily urbanized Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also aims to pave the way for increased humanitarian aid and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)