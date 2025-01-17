Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Faces Delay Amid Gaza Airstrikes

The Israeli cabinet is set to finalize a ceasefire deal with Hamas, but intense Gaza airstrikes and political opposition threaten delays. Despite hardliner resistance, a majority backs the agreement. Humanitarian aid and hostage exchanges are anticipated as part of the deal's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:26 IST
Ceasefire Deal Faces Delay Amid Gaza Airstrikes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli cabinet is expected to give final approval to a ceasefire deal with Hamas amidst ongoing airstrikes in Gaza and political opposition, raising concerns over potential delays. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday.

Despite the agreement being on track, according to Washington, hardliners in Netanyahu's coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to quit, arguing the deal equates to capitulation. Nonetheless, the majority of ministers are expected to support the deal.

The ceasefire, if ratified, will halt hostilities in heavily urbanized Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also aims to pave the way for increased humanitarian aid and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025