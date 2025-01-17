Siddaramaiah Accuses NDA of Fiscal Injustice Towards Karnataka

In a strong denunciation of the NDA government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged a grave fiscal injustice against his state. He pointed out that Karnataka received only Rs6,310 crore of the Rs1,73,030 crore allocated to states, significantly less than previous allocations.

Siddaramaiah criticized this allocation as a betrayal of the hardworking people of Karnataka, underscoring the state's stagnating share in the Union Budget despite substantial contributions. Karnataka is a leading contributor to the nation's GDP and GST collections, yet its financial returns have dwindled.

The Chief Minister emphasized the change in the state's tax share as per the 15th Finance Commission and urged Kannadigas to unite against the perceived fiscal discrimination. He emphasized the slogan: "Our Tax, Our Right" to rally support for demanding Karnataka's fair share.

