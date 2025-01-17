Left Menu

Ex-PM Imran Khan and Wife Sentenced in Major Corruption Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 and seven years in prison, respectively, in the al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Khan's party, PTI, calls the verdict political victimization, while Khan plans to appeal the decision.

Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:41 IST
Ex-PM Imran Khan and Wife Sentenced in Major Corruption Case
Image Credit:
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a major political development, a Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on charges of corruption. The court's ruling, given by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, has sparked a wave of protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The court found the couple guilty in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case, with Khan receiving a 14-year sentence and Bibi seven years. PTI leaders are decrying the ruling, labeling the decision as unjust and politically motivated.

The case against Khan and Bibi, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, alleges misuse of significant funds meant for the national treasury. PTI plans to challenge the verdict, as Khan faces dozens of ongoing legal battles since his loss of a parliamentary trust vote in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

