Ex-PM Imran Khan and Wife Sentenced in Major Corruption Case

In a major political development, a Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on charges of corruption. The court's ruling, given by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, has sparked a wave of protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The court found the couple guilty in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case, with Khan receiving a 14-year sentence and Bibi seven years. PTI leaders are decrying the ruling, labeling the decision as unjust and politically motivated.

The case against Khan and Bibi, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, alleges misuse of significant funds meant for the national treasury. PTI plans to challenge the verdict, as Khan faces dozens of ongoing legal battles since his loss of a parliamentary trust vote in 2022.

