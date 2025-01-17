BJP Unveils Ambitious Delhi Manifesto with Women Empowerment Focus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda unveiled the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto, termed the 'Sankalp Patra,' on Friday. The manifesto makes significant promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly payments to women in Delhi through the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and an extension of current welfare schemes.

Among the key announcements, Nadda emphasized implementing the central government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme to cover 51 lakh individuals in Delhi with Rs 5 lakh health insurance from the first cabinet meeting. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of depriving citizens of these benefits and promised additional coverage.

Nadda, confident of electoral victory, described the manifesto as a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' stating it was crafted with ideas from constituents gathered through extensive meetings and feedback. He criticized AAP for alleged corruption in mohalla clinics and unfulfilled promises, setting the stage for a contest with AAP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)