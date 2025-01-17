Scholz Confident in Continued U.S. Support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism on Friday that the United States will continue its military aid to Ukraine, even after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th.

During a press conference in Berlin, Scholz revealed that he had engaged in two conversations with Trump post-election, describing the current diplomatic exchanges as "intensive."

Scholz hopes for a fruitful partnership between Europe and the USA, highlighting the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine in its defense efforts. "I don't expect the U.S. to stop supporting Ukraine," he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)