Scholz Confident in Continued U.S. Support for Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that the U.S. will maintain military aid to Ukraine despite potential changes with the incoming Trump administration. He emphasized ongoing diplomatic dialogue and expressed hope for strong cooperation between Europe and the U.S. in supporting Ukraine moving forward.
Updated: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism on Friday that the United States will continue its military aid to Ukraine, even after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th.
During a press conference in Berlin, Scholz revealed that he had engaged in two conversations with Trump post-election, describing the current diplomatic exchanges as "intensive."
Scholz hopes for a fruitful partnership between Europe and the USA, highlighting the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine in its defense efforts. "I don't expect the U.S. to stop supporting Ukraine," he asserted.
