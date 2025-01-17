Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics: Shivakumar's Stand on KPCC Presidency

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserts the Congress state president position is an earned role, not merely desired. Despite calls for a full-time state president, Shivakumar affirms that such decisions are internally managed. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge's awareness negates the need for external communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:24 IST
Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that the role of Congress state president isn't acquired through mere desire but is earned through leadership and organizational skills.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shivakumar underlined that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is fully briefed on state matters, eliminating the need for him to communicate updates.

This follows state Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's remarks advocating for a full-time state president, given that ministers face challenges in dedicating time to party duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

