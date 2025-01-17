Leadership Dynamics: Shivakumar's Stand on KPCC Presidency

In a firm statement, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that the role of Congress state president isn't acquired through mere desire but is earned through leadership and organizational skills.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shivakumar underlined that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is fully briefed on state matters, eliminating the need for him to communicate updates.

This follows state Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's remarks advocating for a full-time state president, given that ministers face challenges in dedicating time to party duties.

