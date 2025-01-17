AAP Alleges BJP's Manifesto 'Copy' Amid Delhi Poll Freebie Debate
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, accused the BJP of copying AAP's initiatives in its Delhi poll manifesto, describing them as 'revris'. Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of freebies, urging him to admit the benefits of such handouts. Modi's approval, he claims, is necessary for BJP's promises.
During a recent press conference, Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader, accused the BJP of mimicking AAP's initiatives in their election manifesto for the Delhi polls scheduled for February 5. Kejriwal alleged that the promises made by the BJP echoed AAP's existing offerings, which they have criticized in the past.
Kejriwal boldly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his stance on freebies, often criticized by him. He urged Modi to acknowledge the benefits of free handouts, which the BJP is now promising, pointing out what he perceives as contradictions in their political rhetoric.
Highlighting the lack of new initiatives in the BJP's manifesto, Kejriwal claimed it fails to address critical issues like law and order improvements. He also suggested that the manifesto's alleged proposal to close mohalla clinics is out of touch, promising to canvass public opinion on the matter across Delhi.
