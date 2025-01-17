Nvidia's Lunar New Year Focus Amid AI Chip Regulation Challenges
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang will not attend Trump's inauguration, opting to celebrate Lunar New Year with employees. The company faces challenges from new AI export control rules, complicating chip supply amidst high demand. The regulations could affect Nvidia's growth and U.S. AI leadership.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, announced that he will skip U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to celebrate the Lunar New Year with colleagues. The declaration came during a New Year party in Taipei.
Huang noted no recent communications with Trump's team concerning fresh AI export control rules set by Biden. These regulations may hinder Nvidia's revenue projections due to export restrictions. High chip demand continues to boost Nvidia's market position.
The Biden administration's export controls limit most AI chip exports, sparking concern from Nvidia over potential impacts on AI leadership. While similar sentiments exist between Trump and Biden regarding China, it remains uncertain how the incoming administration will address these rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
