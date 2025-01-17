Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Injured MLA Uma Thomas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, who is currently hospitalized due to severe injuries resulting from a fall from a 15-foot-high VIP gallery in a stadium.

Official sources reported that Vijayan expressed his concern over the accident's gravity and assured Thomas that the state stands in solidarity with her during this challenging period. Thomas conveyed her gratitude and noted the swift response from Health Minister Veena George's leadership for her immediate specialized care.

The Chief Minister advised Thomas to strictly adhere to the doctors' guidelines to ensure a complete recovery. Accompanied by Finance Minister K N Balagopal and CPI(M) Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan, Vijayan also interacted with Thomas's sons and the medical team attending her. After the visit, Vijayan proceeded to a CPI(M) meeting in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)