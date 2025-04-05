Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Alarmed Over Church Targeting Post-Waqf Bill Passage

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi express concerns over alleged targeting of Catholic Churches following Parliament's passage of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill. Vijayan criticizes RSS publications for negative implications, while Gandhi warns of a dangerous precedent for minority communities, urging constitutional protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:21 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced alarm on Saturday over what they see as the targeting of Catholic Churches following the passage of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Indian Parliament.

In a pointed statement, Vijayan expressed his concern regarding an article by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) mouthpiece, the 'Organizer,' wherein the Church's property was mentioned 'unnecessarily and untimely.' Although the article has since been removed, Vijayan argued that it revealed the true intentions of the RSS.

Highlighting the broader repercussions of the Waqf Bill, Rahul Gandhi cautioned that its passage could set a precedent for targeting other minority communities. He emphasized the role of the Constitution as a protective shield to prevent attacks on minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

