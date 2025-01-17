Dilip Saikia Ascends as New BJP Assam Chief Amid Widespread Acclaim
Dilip Saikia, a prominent BJP leader and current national general secretary, has been elected as the president of the BJP's Assam unit. The announcement was met with applause from key political figures, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting Saikia's dedication and leadership within the party.
Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha member representing Darrang Udalguri, has taken on the role of president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit. Previously, Saikia served as the national general secretary of the BJP and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an RSS-affiliated student organization.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Saikia on his appointment, noting on social media the qualities of humility and dedication to the nation that define the new state president. Sarma emphasized Saikia's ongoing commitment as a party member and expressed optimism for his leadership.
In addition to accolades from the Chief Minister, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and various other political figures praised Saikia on his new assignment. Bora thanked the outgoing president for his contributions and wished Saikia a successful tenure, signaling a strong support network as he embarks on his presidency.
