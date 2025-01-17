NCP Enters Delhi Elections: A Three-Way Battle with AAP and BJP
The NCP has announced a list of 30 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, marking its bid against major contenders AAP and BJP. Key battles include a face-off against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and a historic three-way race in a politically charged environment.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to strengthen its position in the politically vibrant landscape of Delhi, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance, has unveiled its lineup of 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
Among the key candidates, Vishvanath Agarwal has been fielded by the NCP to challenge AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, intensifying the stakes in a city where political powerhouses like BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit are also vying for voter support.
As the battle intensifies across various constituencies, with leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri contesting from Kalkaji, all eyes are set on the capital's political dynamics. With the AAP's significant win in the 2020 elections as the backdrop, this election could redefine the political equations in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
For 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, PM Modi abused Delhi people and govt elected by them with massive mandate: Arvind Kejriwal.
Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns
AAP govt in Delhi did many things in 10 years, BJP at Centre did not do anything that PM Modi could mention in his speech: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP enemy of poor; rendered over 2 lakh people homeless by demolishing slums in Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.