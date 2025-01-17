AAP's Expected Victory: Kejriwal's Return and BJP's Challenges

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia, expressed confidence that the AAP will form the next government in Delhi, capitalizing on public support for Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking ahead of the February 5 elections, Sisodia noted a favorable atmosphere for Kejriwal's return as chief minister.

Addressing accusations from the BJP, Sisodia dismissed claims that the BJP-led Centre's policies would impact Delhi's polls and highlighted the AAP government's achievements, including free public utilities and improved schools. Despite facing corruption charges, Sisodia emphasized Kejriwal's honest leadership and the party's commendable record on public services.

Furthermore, Sisodia contended that the Delhi government remains financially stable without resorting to excessive borrowing, differentiating itself from BJP-ruled states. He reiterated the AAP's commitment to delivering promised initiatives while criticizing the BJP's lack of a clear vision for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)