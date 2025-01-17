Left Menu

AAP's Expected Victory: Kejriwal's Return and BJP's Challenges

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia declares confidence in forming the next Delhi government, highlighting public faith in Arvind Kejriwal. Despite BJP's allegations, Sisodia emphasizes AAP's achievements in education and infrastructure. The party aims to continue its initiatives, counter BJP's influence, and maintain financial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST
AAP's Expected Victory: Kejriwal's Return and BJP's Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia, expressed confidence that the AAP will form the next government in Delhi, capitalizing on public support for Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking ahead of the February 5 elections, Sisodia noted a favorable atmosphere for Kejriwal's return as chief minister.

Addressing accusations from the BJP, Sisodia dismissed claims that the BJP-led Centre's policies would impact Delhi's polls and highlighted the AAP government's achievements, including free public utilities and improved schools. Despite facing corruption charges, Sisodia emphasized Kejriwal's honest leadership and the party's commendable record on public services.

Furthermore, Sisodia contended that the Delhi government remains financially stable without resorting to excessive borrowing, differentiating itself from BJP-ruled states. He reiterated the AAP's commitment to delivering promised initiatives while criticizing the BJP's lack of a clear vision for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025